Drake allegedly liked a video on Instagram showing J Prince discussing his feud with Pusha T. In the clip, Prince says Pusha’s track, “The Story of Adidon,” crossed a line, and that he warned Drake against releasing a response he had prepared. He hinted that the unreleased song would’ve ended Pusha T’s career and “hurt families.”

The clip resurfaced after the Justice Department released various documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein on Sunday. Due to the nature of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, any file, regardless of its lack of credibility, was included. One FBI crisis intake report cited a phone call tip to an open line in which an anonymous victim alleged that Pusha T was a “handler” and that she once woke up in a room with Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z. Despite the tip, the allegations were not investigated, and neither Jay-Z nor Pusha T faced any criminal charges.

The caption of the Instagram post that Drake allegedly liked reads: “J. Prince Video Resurfaces After Epstein Documents Name Pusha T As 'Handler' And Mention Jay-Z.” It originates from the page, @torontorappers.

Trevor Noah’s Jeffrey Epstein Joke

On Sunday night, Trevor Noah referenced the recent release of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein while hosting the Grammy Awards. In doing so, he poked fun at the mention of Donald Trump. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton."