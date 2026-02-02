Drake Likes Old Clip Of J Prince Discussing Pusha T After Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files Release

BY Cole Blake
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Drake famously feuded with Pusha T back in 2018, but the battle ended after Pusha dropped "The Story of Adidon."

Drake allegedly liked a video on Instagram showing J Prince discussing his feud with Pusha T. In the clip, Prince says Pusha’s track, “The Story of Adidon,” crossed a line, and that he warned Drake against releasing a response he had prepared. He hinted that the unreleased song would’ve ended Pusha T’s career and “hurt families.” 

The clip resurfaced after the Justice Department released various documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein on Sunday. Due to the nature of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, any file, regardless of its lack of credibility, was included. One FBI crisis intake report cited a phone call tip to an open line in which an anonymous victim alleged that Pusha T was a “handler” and that she once woke up in a room with Harvey Weinstein and Jay-Z. Despite the tip, the allegations were not investigated, and neither Jay-Z nor Pusha T faced any criminal charges. 

The caption of the Instagram post that Drake allegedly liked reads: “J. Prince Video Resurfaces After Epstein Documents Name Pusha T As 'Handler' And Mention Jay-Z.” It originates from the page, @torontorappers.

Trevor Noah’s Jeffrey Epstein Joke

On Sunday night, Trevor Noah referenced the recent release of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein while hosting the Grammy Awards. In doing so, he poked fun at the mention of Donald Trump. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton."

In response, Trump threatened to take legal action against Noah. "Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media. Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!"

