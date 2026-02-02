50 Cent Congratulates Kendrick Lamar After Awkward Trevor Noah Joke

BY Cole Blake
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
During the ceremony, Trevor Noah joked about Kendrick Lamar's viral feud with Drake, and it didn't seem to go over so well.

50 Cent shared a congratulatory message for Kendrick Lamar on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night after the GNX rapper took home several awards at the Grammys. In doing so, 50 shared a video of host Trevor Noah poking fun at Lamar. "Congratulations Kendrick. Top of the world," 50 wrote in response to the clip.

In the video, Noah references Lamar's feud with Drake. “That's right, nine nominations this year. Congratulations. And that is all I'm gonna say—congratulations. I actually thought about writing a few jokes, roasting you, but then I remembered what you can do to light-skinned dudes from other countries. Yeah, me and my delegation are still recovering from the pain,” he jokes.

Trevor Noah's Grammy Jokes

The reference to Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake wasn't the only time Trevor Noah caused controversy during the Grammy Awards ceremony. He also trolled Nicki Minaj for her support of Donald Trump, sparking major backlash from the rapper. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”

Minaj questioned his sexuality on social media in response and went on a tirade against several other celebrities in attendance. They included Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, and more.

Additionally, Donald Trump threatened Noah with a lawsuit over his jokes about the President's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton." Trump labeled the remarks "false and defamatory" on Truth Social.

"Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty $," Trump wrote in his scathing message.

