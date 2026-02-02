Playboi Carti Is Furious About Getting Snubbed At The Grammys

Playboi Carti is reportedly furious that he didn't receive any Grammy nominations for his latest album, Music. According to DJ Akademiks, Carti told him that he made the project with the specific goal of getting industry recognition.

Akademiks began by describing Carti as feeling "disappointed" by the lack of nominations. "Carti felt he played the game," he explained. "He said to me directly, 'Ak, "I could've made an album just for my fans, but they told me, you need to make songs that are global, you need to do this, you need to have collabs. I went for the guys who get nominated, I brought them in.'"

From there, Ak theorized that the snub could be due to Carti's "sound," or that he's "not an outgoing person," but concluded, "Who cares? No nominations?"

Carti dropped Music back on March 14 as his third studio album. The project debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 after earning 298,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It features appearances from Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

Who Else Did The Grammys Snub?

Carti wasn't the only artist upset about getting zero nominations at the ceremony. Lil Wayne also voiced the same complaint on social media. "Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli," Wayne wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to Carti and Wayne, Nicki Minaj took issue with the Grammys on social media on Sunday night. While she wasn't concerned about securing any nominations, she took issue with the host, Trevor Noah. He joked about her support of Donald Trump while discussing the celebrities in attendance. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.” Afterward, she went ballistic online, questioning his sexuality and calling out several other celebrities in attendance.