Lil Wayne Complains About Yet Another Grammys Snub

Lil Wayne shared a congratulatory message for both the winners and nominees at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. While doing so, he complained about not being up for any awards and compared himself to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Despite being one of the most decorated coaches in NFL history, Belichick failed to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility.

"Congrats to the nominees and winners. Wasnt included. As usual. I gotta work harder. As usual. One time for my slime Bill Beli," Wayne wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Wayne released his fourteenth solo studio album, Tha Carter VI, in 2025. It debuted at number two on theBillboard 200 with 108,000 album-equivalent units in first-week sales, but received mixed reviews from critics.

Grammy Award Winners

While Wayne didn't take home any awards on Sunday night, the Grammys did honor several hip-hop artists. Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Album for GNX, Best Rap Song for “tv off,” and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther," which also won Record of the Year. Additionally, Clipse won Best Rap Performance for "Chains & Whips” while Doecii won Best Music Video for “Anxiety.”

Lil Wayne is far from the only person to complain about the Grammy Awards since the ceremony aired on Sunday. Nicki Minaj also took issue with Trevor Noah's role as the host. He poked fun at Minaj and her support of Donald Trump while discussing the celebrities in attendance. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” he said. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues.”