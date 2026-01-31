Waka Flocka Flame Shares Support For Nicki Minaj's MAGA Turn

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Waka Flocka Flame Support Nicki Minaj MAGA Turn
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Pre-game entertainer and rapper Waka Flocka Flame takes pictures during the game against the Florida International Panthers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Waka Flocka Flame has also expressed support for United States President Donald Trump, so this random Nicki Minaj shoutout is no surprise.

Nicki Minaj has been generating a lot of headlines for her controversial MAGA support, such as attending the Melania film premiere with United States President Donald Trump and his film-titular wife. But another rapper in attendance at the premiere was Waka Flocka Flame, who recently took to Twitter to share praises for the Trinidadian superstar.

"S/O my sister @NICKIMINAJ [muscle flex emoji]," he wrote on Twitter on Friday (January 30). "You still Queen of Brick Squad lol Squaddd family."

However, this doesn't really specify why Nicki is getting this shoutout or link anything to her MAGA moves as of late. The reason why people drew this conclusion is not just because of the Georgia-based rapper's Melania premiere attendance, but also due to Waka Flocka Flame's general Donald Trump support. Most recently, he called out the cancelation of a meet–and–greet event supposedly over his political views.

As such, fans connected the dots and added Flocka Flame to the list of rappers who have either supported Minaj in this time or have their own praises to share for the current U.S. administration.

What Is Nicki Minaj's Beef With Don Lemon?

We will see if the Queen of the Barbz (and Brick Squad, apparently) responds to this. But elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has other political battles to fight. For example, she recently engaged in beef with Don Lemon for his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church. That coverage actually got him arrested, but as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, authorities released him without bail. The journalist will reportedly return to federal court in Minneapolis on February 9 to continue to deal with the case against him.

Also, Nicki Minaj's allegedly Trump-expedited citizenship process also caught heat. According to The Neighborhood Talk on IG, The New York Times reports that the "gold card" Minaj got was just a souvenir, per a White House official. The card reportedly has ties to a residency program for qualifying immigrants for $1 million. But this is reportedly just a "memento," not anything official. Nicki has reportedly qualified for citizenship for years due to her 20-year permanent residency, reportedly according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

