Nicki Minaj Laughs At Don Lemon's Disses Amid His Federal Arrest

Nicki Minaj has drawn a lot of controversy for her wide-ranging support of United States President Donald Trump, whether it's his praising his policies or condemning his critics. Most recently, she doubled down on her distaste for Don Lemon amid the journalist's recent arrest over covering an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

As caught by TMZ, the Trinidadian superstar had an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast days before the arrest. She answered a question about Don Lemon blasting Nicki Minaj as "racist, unhinged, homophobic and our of [her] depth" after she criticized his coverage of the protest.

"C**k-sucker, stop," Minaj laughed in response to the former CNN anchor, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. She already got a lot of flack from folks who called this insult out as homophobic when she initially levied it at him earlier this month. But regardless, the Queen of the Barbz is not shying away from the insults, which she's had for Lemon for years.

We will see if he responds again, although he has much bigger fish to fry with his arrest. It's a controversial move that follows a lot of heated debate already.

Why Was Don Lemon Taken Into Custody?

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's beef with Don Lemon stems from his coverage of an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota on January 18. Protests and strikes erupted in the state and nationwide over the killings of two civilians at the hands of ICE and U.S. Border Patrol.

Lemon says that he followed a protesting group to a St. Paul church, speaking with church members, the pastor, and protestors. Today (Friday, January 30), federal agents arrested him along with journalist Georgia Fort, Trahern Jeen Crews, and Jamael Lydell Lundy.

Don Lemon's arrest was reportedly on charges of violating federal law by impeding on people's right to worship. His lawyer and his former employer CNN issued statements condemning the arrest and calling for the protection of the First Amendment's freedom of press rights.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is still angry at Don Lemon, and we will see if she responds more directly to this arrest. Furthermore, we'll see any next steps she takes in this feud and in her political advocacy.