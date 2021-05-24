protest
- CrimeGreta Thunberg Carried Away By German Police During ProtestAuthorities detained Greta Thunberg during a protest in Germany. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureCeline Dion Fans Protest Rolling Stone HQ For "200 Greatest Singers" List SnubThe Canadian singer's fans brought picket signs to Rolling Stone's NYC building over following their viral list.By Jada Ojii
- MusicTyga's “Ay Caramba” Video & Power 106 Interview Incite Protest In L.A.Fans have arranged a protest at Power 106 over their recent interview with Tyga, discussing the video for “Ay Caramba.”By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMartin Luther King Jr.'s Family Organizes Voting Rights Rally In ArizonaMartin Luther King Jr.'s family organized a rally in support of voting rights over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Acquittal Prompts Angry Protests & Vandalism In New YorkProtestors have been gathering all across the country to express their discontent with the decision.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWoman Protests Outside Travis Scott’s House: “You Destroyed Lives, You Deserve Bankruptcy”The woman is calling for Scott, Kylie Jenner, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music, and more to go bankrupt.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeWisconsin Judge Rules Prosecutors Can't Call Men Killed By Kyle Rittenhouse "Victims" But Says "Looters" & "Rioters" Is OKA Wisconsin judge says the word "victim" is too "loaded" for this case.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureNetflix Employees Protesting Chappelle's "The Closer" Receive Celebrity SupportElliot Page, "Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy, and Chappelle's longtime friend Wanda Sykes have all vocalized their support of those who walked out.By Erika Marie
- MusicGucci Mane's 1017 Artists Pull Out Of Howard University Show In Solidarity Of Student ProtestsHotBoyWes, Big Scarr, and BiC Fizzle reportedly backed out after students protested poor living conditions including mold, rats, and roaches.By Erika Marie
- Politics"Justice For J6" Rally At Capitol Draws Underwhelming CrowdThe Justice for J6 rally held in support of the rioters arrested on January 6th saw a much smaller turnout than expected.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsPerson Stabbed During Violent Anti-Vaxx Protest In Los Angeles: ReportAn anti-vaxx protest in Los Angeles, California erupted into a bloody brawl on Saturday.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeNew Jersey Man Arrested After Racist Tirade Against Neighbor Leads To Community ProtestProtests outside Edward Mathews' home led to his arrest after his racist rant went viral.By Joe Abrams
- CrimeInvestigation Opened Into Use Of Force During South Carolina ArrestProtests have erupted since twin brother Ricky and Travis Price were injured by police officers while being arrested. By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsBLM Activist Sasha Johnson In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The HeadSasha Johnson, a leading Black Lives Matter activist in London, is in critical condition after being shot in the head.By Cole Blake