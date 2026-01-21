Donald Trump Backs Nicki Minaj In Her Feud With Don Lemon

Donald Trump took Nicki Minaj's side in her viral feud with Don Lemon over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis, last weekend. Taking to his Truth Social platform, he shared a post from X (formerly Twitter) calling for Lemon to face jail time for the incident. The move echoes a similar warning from the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, Harmeet Dhillon.

With the post in question, a woman compares the alleged disruption of medical treatment at an abortion clinic to protesting during a church service. It reads: "A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE Act. I would like to see the same kind of sentence for Don Lemon and the people that broke into that church and did that during services."

While Trump didn't mention Minaj by name, she also called for him to be jailed in her own post on Sunday night. "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING," Minaj wrote. "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Don Lemon's Response To Nicki Minaj

Don Lemon responded to Nicki Minaj by labeling her a "bigot" during an interview with TMZ on Monday. "I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country," he told the outlet. "I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her? Why are you buying her record? I have lots of friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman? You should not be supporting her."

He added: "Nicki Minaj is clearly out of her depth. She doesn't understand politics. She doesn't understand journalism. I'm not surprised she is weighing in on something that is beyond her capacity."