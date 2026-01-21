50 Cent says that he tries to stay away from politics and religion, joking at a recent event for his new film, Moses the Black, that Kanye West and Nicki Minaj "f*cked up." Over the years, both rappers have expressed their support for Donald Trump and faced viral backlash as a result.

"There's two things they tell you to stay away from. They tell you to stay away from religion and stay away from politics, because no matter what you think, someone passionately disagrees with you," 50 said in a video caught by TMZ. "I stay away from those things. That's how Kanye f***ed up. Then Nicki said some sh*t."

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Don Lemon

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj made headlines for feuding with former CNN host Don Lemon. She criticized his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING," she wrote. "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Lemon ended up firing back during an interview with TMZ on Monday. "Nicki Minaj is clearly out of her depth," he said. "She doesn't understand politics. She doesn't understand journalism. I'm not surprised she is weighing in on something that is beyond her capacity." Prior to that, she spoke at Turning Point USA's annual event, AmericaFest, where she joined Erika Kirk on stage.

Despite trying to rehabilitate his image in recent months, Kanye West also found himself wrapped in controversy this week. Clavicular, Sneako, and several other streamers requested his song, “Heil Hitler,” at the club, Vendôme, in Miami. The move resulted in them getting banned from the venue.