Nicki Minaj discussed being an illegal immigrant in a Facebook post dating back to June 2018 that is resurfacing on social media amid her ongoing feud with Don Lemon over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis. The drama began when she described the former CNN host as "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON" and called for him to face criminal charges.

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," Minaj admitted in her Facebook post, as caught by TMZ. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?"

The outlet also noted that she admitted to not being a citizen as recently as 2024. "I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago," she said on TikTok Live at the time.

Don Lemon's Response To Nicki Minaj

Don Lemon called for Minaj to face deportation during an interview with TMZ while reacting to her fiery post. "I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country," he told the outlet. "I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her? Why are you buying her record? I have lots of friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman? You should not be supporting her."

Minaj has been making tons of headlines for speaking out in support of the Republican Party in recent months. She has praised Donald Trump on several occasions, even appearing at Turning Point USA's annual event, AmericaFest.