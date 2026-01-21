Nicki Minaj Admitted To Being An Illegal Immigrant In Resurfaced Facebook Post

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Nicki Minaj recently went off on Don Lemon for covering an anti-ICE protest at a church in Minneapolis, last weekend.

Nicki Minaj discussed being an illegal immigrant in a Facebook post dating back to June 2018 that is resurfacing on social media amid her ongoing feud with Don Lemon over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest at Cities Church in Minneapolis. The drama began when she described the former CNN host as "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON" and called for him to face criminal charges.

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," Minaj admitted in her Facebook post, as caught by TMZ. "I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?"

The outlet also noted that she admitted to not being a citizen as recently as 2024. "I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago," she said on TikTok Live at the time.

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

Don Lemon's Response To Nicki Minaj

Don Lemon called for Minaj to face deportation during an interview with TMZ while reacting to her fiery post. "I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country," he told the outlet. "I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her? Why are you buying her record? I have lots of friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman? You should not be supporting her."

Minaj has been making tons of headlines for speaking out in support of the Republican Party in recent months. She has praised Donald Trump on several occasions, even appearing at Turning Point USA's annual event, AmericaFest.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Politics Donald Trump Backs Nicki Minaj In Her Feud With Don Lemon
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Politics Nicki Minaj Explains Her Homophobic Rant After Don Lemon Calls For Her To Be Deported
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet Politics Don Lemon Fires Back At Nicki Minaj's "Disgusting" Homophobic Rant
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Politics 50 Cent Jokes That Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Inspired Him To Avoid Politics
Comments 1