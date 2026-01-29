Pusha T Says “F*ck ICE”

BY Caroline Fisher
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Pusha T attends the Kenzo Takada Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Pusha T recently walked the red carpet at Billboard Power 100 in Los Angeles, where he made his thoughts on ICE known.

Pusha T is one artist who never hesitates to speak his mind, and this week has been no exception. He walked the red carpet at Billboard Power 100 in Los Angeles yesterday (January 28), where he made a bold statement about the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

“Jan. 28, 2026, f*ck ICE,” he declared, per Billboard. “Gotta keep it 100. Got to.”

Pusha T isn't the only artist to speak out against ICE in recent days, either. Earlier this week, Tyler The Creator took to Instagram to share his thoughts. "F*ck ICE. Don't be listenin' to ICE," he wrote. "Again. And anyone that voted for that man."

Clearly, however, not everyone is on the same page. Nicki Minaj, for example, recently went off on Don Lemon in a post on Twitter/X for covering an anti-ICE protest that took place at a Minnesota church. "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING," she wrote at the time. "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Clipse Grammys 2026
A Conversation With Clipse
Malice and Pusha T of Clipse attend A Conversation With Clipse at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lemon later addressed the post during an interview with TMZ, noting how Nicki herself admitted to not being a citizen as recently as 2024.

"I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country," he said. "I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her? Why are you buying her record? I have lots of friends who love Nicki Minaj. Why are you supporting this homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman? You should not be supporting her."

Aside from speaking out against ICE, Pusha T has been hard at work celebrating the success of the latest Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. He and Malice are scheduled to take the stage at the 2026 Grammys next month, where they're nominated for five awards.

