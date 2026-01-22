Nicki Minaj Dodges Mansion Sale By Satisfying Guard's $500,000 Default Judgement

BY Zachary Horvath
USATSI_5966228 (1)
Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-US PRESSWIRE via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj has been at risk of losing her $20 million dollar house over this alleged assault lawsuit that had been active since 2021.

Nicki Minaj is finally able put a multi-year lawsuit behind her after satisfying a default judgement from an assault lawsuit. If that doesn't ring a bell, it's the legal filing from the German security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller. He sued both the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, who he alleges brutally attacked him backstage at one of her shows in 2019.

Sent into court in 2021, Weidenmuller alleged he had hefty medical bills to pay after staying the hospital for a while for multiple surgeries on his jaw. "I felt a blinding pain in my head, neck, face and jaw. I could tell in that instant that something was seriously wrong with my jaw," he alleged.

Minaj and Petty never responded to the lawsuit and as a result, Weidenmuller was awarded a default judgement. That amounted to just over $500,000 in 2024. However, after multiple attempts to collect his payment failed, he motioned the court to have the couple sell their $20 million mansion in 2025.

"The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption," the motion read. "That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs."

Well, as of last night, Minaj avoided that result. Weidenmuller's lawyer, Paul Saso, says an agreement was reached in the "eleventh hour" per Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Don Lemon Beefing?

Saso says that Weidenmuller is "gratified" despite the justice coming so much later.

However, the recent news around the superstar isn't much better. Over the last few days, her and former CNN host Don Lemon have been exchanging words online.

It all started after the latter's controversial coverage of an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She went off on him dropping some extremely derogatory insults while calling for his imprisonment in the process. "DON ‘C*CK SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Lemon has fired back, calling her rant "disgusting." He also added in part, "I think Nicki Minaj has made it very clear how she feels about African Americans in this country. I don't think she's one of them. Under Trump's rule, she should be deported. I don't think, reportedly, she is a legal citizen here. She is undocumented. So, she has shown her disdain for African Americans. Why are you supporting her?"

