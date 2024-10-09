Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Alleged Assault Settlement Reportedly Increases By $20K In Interest

Nicki Minaj and her husband have allegedly yet to pay up.

In March of this year, it was reported that Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty had a default judgment entered against them in LA County Superior Court. This stemmed from a lawsuit that former security guard Thomas Weidenmuller filed against them in 2022. Weidenmuller alleged that Petty punched him in the face backstage at a concert over a security breach, breaking his jaw. Allegedly, Weidenmuller has since had multiple surgeries to fix his jaw. He reportedly sued for his medical expenses.

Weidenmuller was awarded a default judgment because Nicki and Petty allegedly ignored the lawsuit. According to In Touch, however, they've still allegedly yet to pay up. The outlet exclusively reports that the couple has racked up over $20K in interest. This means they reportedly owe Weidenmuller a whopping $526K.

Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Kenneth Petty Reportedly Owe Thomas Weidenmuller $526K

"I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed. The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants," Weidenmuller explained in a declaration. This isn't the only legal battle Nicki has been involved in lately, however.

Back in July, the "FTCU" rapper was also brought into her mother Carol Maraj's lawsuit against Charles Polevich. Polevich is accused of fatally striking Minaj's father in a 2021 hit-and-run. He was sentenced to a year in jail in 2022 for allegedly fleeing the scene of the fatal accident. What do you think of Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty reportedly owing an alleged assault victim a whopping $526K? What about them reportedly racking up interest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

