Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty's Alleged Assault Settlement Reportedly Increases By $20K In Interest

Nicki Minaj and her husband have allegedly yet to pay up.

In March of this year, it was reported that Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty had a default judgment entered against them in LA County Superior Court. This stemmed from a lawsuit that former security guard Thomas Weidenmuller filed against them in 2022. Weidenmuller alleged that Petty punched him in the face backstage at a concert over a security breach, breaking his jaw. Allegedly, Weidenmuller has since had multiple surgeries to fix his jaw. He reportedly sued for his medical expenses.

Weidenmuller was awarded a default judgment because Nicki and Petty allegedly ignored the lawsuit. According to In Touch, however, they've still allegedly yet to pay up. The outlet exclusively reports that the couple has racked up over $20K in interest. This means they reportedly owe Weidenmuller a whopping $526K.

Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Kenneth Petty Reportedly Owe Thomas Weidenmuller $526K

"I now have five plates in my jaw and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed. The doctors must still insert implants into my jaw as a part of the reconstruction process. In the interim, the doctors have inserted donor bones from a deceased person into my mouth in order to preserve space for future implants," Weidenmuller explained in a declaration. This isn't the only legal battle Nicki has been involved in lately, however.