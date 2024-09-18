Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Accused Of Dodging $500K Settlement Payment

The couple continues to generate controversy.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty never seem to make headlines for the right reasons. Minaj continues to be one of the most successful rappers in the world. Whenever Minaj's husband gets involved, though, the results are complicated at best. The trend continued on September 17. Minaj and Petty were put on blast by a security guard who claimed they assaulted him. The guard won a settlement against the couple, but is now claiming that Nicki Minaj and Petty have yet to pay up.

The incident dates back to 2022. Thomas Weidenmuller, the security guard in question, filed a complaint against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty in January. He claimed that he got into an argument with Minaj due to the way she was treating a female staff member. Weidenmuller then alleges that the rapper threw one of her shoes at him. The security guard says things only got worse from there. Kenneth Petty allegedly attacked Weidenmuller at the urging of his wife. The security guard initially sought $700K in damages. He agreed, however, to $500K as a default judgement when the celebrity couple failed to respond to the suit.

Nicki Minaj Allegedly Attached A Security Guard In 2019

Weidenmuller may have gotten a court ruling in his favor, but Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have not cooperated. The Jasmine Brand reports that the couple are allegedly dodging the $500K settlement they have been ordered to pay. Weidenmuller has waited for Minaj and Petty to make good, but he has decided to file a memo highlighting their alleged dodging. The security guard filed both a memo of costs and a writ of execution against the couple in September. These filings have increased the amount that Minaj and Petty will ultimately have to pay. Prior to the filings, they owed $503,318. After, they owe an increased total of $526,110.74.