Nicki Minaj Has Last Laugh After Super Bowl Producer Confirms JAY-Z Picked Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj had complained that JAY-Z didn't go with Lil Wayne.

As for not choosing Lil Wayne, Collins said: “We love Wayne. There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.” Check out Minaj's reaction to the interview below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X, earlier this month. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*** sad. House N***** TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n***** will keep son’ing you!!!!!”

Nicki Minaj shared an interview between Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show producer Jesse Collins and Variety, on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In the piece, Collins confirms that the choice of headliner ultimately comes down to JAY-Z. The legendary rapper's decision to go with Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne has been controversial due to the game being held in New Orleans.

About The Author

Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film & television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.