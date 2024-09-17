Nicki Minaj Has Last Laugh After Super Bowl Producer Confirms JAY-Z Picked Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj shared an interview between Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show producer Jesse Collins and Variety, on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In the piece, Collins confirms that the choice of headliner ultimately comes down to JAY-Z. The legendary rapper's decision to go with Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne has been controversial due to the game being held in New Orleans.
“It’s a decision that Jay makes,” Collins told Variety. “Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!” In response, Minaj posted a laughing emoji. She had called JAY-Z out on X in defense of her longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne.
Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Reporter For Allegedly Smelling Like "French Fries" And "Hot ASS"
Nicki Minaj Performs During Pink Friday 2 World Tour
“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” Minaj wrote on X, earlier this month. “Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*** sad. House N***** TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n***** will keep son’ing you!!!!!”
Nicki Minaj Responds To Jesse Collins' "Variety" Interview
As for not choosing Lil Wayne, Collins said: “We love Wayne. There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.” Check out Minaj's reaction to the interview below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]