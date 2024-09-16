Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Reporter For Allegedly Smelling Like "French Fries" And "Hot ASS"

Nicki Minaj was not happy to be asked about "unity."

Nicki Minaj went off on a reporter on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after he asked her a question about "unity." She had been speaking with DTLR radio host Fadam Got Da Juice when she argued that everyone will always have disagreements with one another. “Do we have unity amongst human beings? Like, if its eight billion people in the world, imagine thinking all eight billion people gon’ get along with each other,” Minaj explained. “I used to be a waitress. It was a bunch of people not getting along in there. I mean, no matter where you go, you’re going to be at odds with people. I think the point, though, is when you get to a place where nothing around you affects what’s inside of you.”

When Elliott Wilson congratulated him on landing the interview, he wrote back: "She ducked the smoke on the question man. I had to take the shot though." Minaj eventually caught a repost of the comment online and wrote in response: "The obsession. Only thing I ducked was his fkng breath. Smelled like a double portion of 4 wings & some french fries hot ASS & ketchup n****."

Nicki Minaj Performs On The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

When The Shade Room shared the back-and-forth on Instagram, many of Minaj's fans came to her defense. "He asked a question she answered it. He then tried to be funny on the internet and she came back funnier. Play stupid games win stupid prizes," one user wrote. Another added: "How did she duck the question? I’m just starting to believe ppl brain just shut off every 5 secs. Lol. How yall not keeping up?"

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Reporter