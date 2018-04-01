unity
- MusicRemy Ma Says Female Rap Unity Started With Her, But Fans Aren't Buying ItMany wondered where this female rap unity was when she was embroiled in a pretty heavy beef with Nicki Minaj.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearThe Gap Mercilessly Roasted Over Tone-Deaf "Unity" HoodieWith the election still uncalled, The Gap angered some Twitter users with their latest hoodie.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid Shares French Message Of Unity: Official Photos"Our differences unite us."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDame Dash Faces Backlash After Posting "Unity" Photo Of White & Black Man On IGThe photo caused division on his Instagram.By Erika Marie
- SportsKanye West Has "Been Calling" Colin Kaepernick For White House MeetingYeezy peace summit?By Zaynab
- LifeJim Carrey Flaunts His "Freedom-Friendly Nikes" On "Real Time With Bill Maher"The comedian makes politics accessible.By Zaynab
- MusicNas Calls For Unity In Hip HopNas shares a message of unity and economic growth with his fellow artists.By Devin Ch