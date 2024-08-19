YG Leads Peace Walk With Rival Gang Members

YG is hoping to spread peace and unity.

YG organized a peace walk with rival gang members in his hometown of Compton on Sunday in an effort to promote peace and unity. Members of the Treetop Pirus and Fruit Town Pirus, who have been feuding for years, were both in attendance. The Game also showed up to support the Just Re'd Up 3 rapper.

“We came together. My hood and the Fruit Town Pirus across the street, we’ve been at war for, like, the last 10 years. We just enemies. So I felt like we all needed to come together and walk down our main street,” he told TMZ. "We all from Piru so we don’t really need to be beefing with each other. We’ve been doing that sh*t for years so it’s time to like… if we can clean it, clean it up. There’s been a lot of conversations about that sh*t so I put some energy towards it and we got it right.” He concluded: “It’s successful. All love and positive. We outside.” Together, the group stopped by Tam’s Burgers for a meal.

YG Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Rapper YG performs onstage during Weekend 1, Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2019, in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

YG's peace walk isn't the first effort to promote unity this year. Back in June, Kendrick Lamar hosted The Pop Out - Ken & Friends with a similar goal in mind. “Aye, we ain’t never had this. We put this sh*t all together for motherf*ckin’ peace,” he said on stage at the event. “This sh*t is making me emotional, man. We’ve been f*cked up since Nipsey died. We’ve been f*cked up since Kobe died. Let the world see this. You ain’t seen this many sections on one stage keeping it together and having peace.” He brought out members of several rival gangs.

YG Takes To The Streets Of Compton

