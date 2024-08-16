YG Finally Releases "JUST RE'D UP 3" Featuring Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie, & More

BYZachary Horvath100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
yg just re'd up 3yg just re'd up 3
YG enlists a stacked roster for the third "JUST RE'D UP".

YG has been in quite the mix-up over the past couple of days. Reportedly, a neighbor called the police as they were worried about loud noises coming from inside his and his girlfriend (?) Saweetie's home. When authorities arrived, they quickly separated the two after an intense shouting match that thankfully didn't involve any hands being thrown. Since then, fans are skeptical on how their relationship will move forward. However, YG doesn't seem all that bothered after shutting down rumors and dropping his new album, JUST RE'D UP 3.

The California MC has been working toward this release over the last couple of months, leaving off single after single. The lead-off track was "KNOCKA", which came out back in April. After, that YG would go on to give fans four more, including "STUPID" with Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray, "WEIRD", and more. This is obviously now the third installment in his Just Re'd Up series, which started back at the early stages of the 2010s. Now, after about 11 years since number two, 3 is here. You can check it out with the links below and there are plenty of names attached to this album. Kaliii, Stunna Girl, Kalan.FrFr, Mustard, Larry June, and G Herbo are just few to list.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Bring Out Travis Scott In Brooklyn: Watch

JUST RE'D UP 3- YG

JUST RE'D UP 3 Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. GO BRAZY (WITH MUSTARD & BABY STONE GORILLAS)
  2. RIGHT NOW
  3. ONLY FANS (WITH JAYE ANDERSON)
  4. SHE PRETTY (WITH SAWEETIE)
  5. PUT IT IN MY HAND (WITH LARRY JUNE)
  6. STREET LOVE (WITH DIAMOND PLATNUMZ)
  7. HER WAY <3 (WITH KALAN.FRFR)
  8. IT'S GIVIN (WITH TY DOLLA $IGN)
  9. INTERLUDE

Disc 2

  1. MALIBU (WITH TEE GRIZZLEY & G HERBO)
  2. VIOLENCE
  3. RESCUE ME (WITH TY DOLLA $IGN)
  4. KOLORS (WITH MOZZY & ACKRITE)
  5. LOVE MAKE
  6. STUPID (WITH LIL YACHTY & BABYFACE RAY)
  7. MY FAVORITE (WITH KALAN.FRFR)
  8. KNOCKA
  9. PIMP MY RIDE
  10. I'M IN LOVE

Read More: Donald Trump's "Collab Track" With Kodak Black & Fivio Foreign Leads To Twitter Uproar

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...