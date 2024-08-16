YG Finally Releases "JUST RE'D UP 3" Featuring Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, Saweetie, & More

YG has been in quite the mix-up over the past couple of days. Reportedly, a neighbor called the police as they were worried about loud noises coming from inside his and his girlfriend (?) Saweetie's home. When authorities arrived, they quickly separated the two after an intense shouting match that thankfully didn't involve any hands being thrown. Since then, fans are skeptical on how their relationship will move forward. However, YG doesn't seem all that bothered after shutting down rumors and dropping his new album, JUST RE'D UP 3.

The California MC has been working toward this release over the last couple of months, leaving off single after single. The lead-off track was "KNOCKA", which came out back in April. After, that YG would go on to give fans four more, including "STUPID" with Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray, "WEIRD", and more. This is obviously now the third installment in his Just Re'd Up series, which started back at the early stages of the 2010s. Now, after about 11 years since number two, 3 is here. You can check it out with the links below and there are plenty of names attached to this album. Kaliii, Stunna Girl, Kalan.FrFr, Mustard, Larry June, and G Herbo are just few to list.