YG Denies Implying Saweetie Cheated On Him After Heated Argument

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that an altercation between YG and Saweetie at their LA home got out of hand, prompting police to step in. Reportedly, someone nearby called authorities over shouting that could be heard from the household. Luckily, the quarrel never turned physical, and officers quickly broke them up. Regardless, the incident left fans with several questions.
Of course, many were eager to know what exactly got the two of them so upset. At the time, it was said that the argument had something to do with their cell phones. Yesterday, however, a post on YG's Instagram Story got fans thinking. The post in question featured just two simple emojis, a lion and a cheetah. This prompted speculation that the rapper was trying to say Saweetie lied and cheated on him.
YG Claims He Was At The Zoo
According to YG, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, he took to X recently to claim that he was simply at the zoo, which would explain all the animal emojis. "I was at the zoo wit my kids. stop the kap," he wrote earlier today. Unsurprisingly, fans aren't convinced, and the rumors continue. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not YG or Saweetie will address the debacle head-on, as it doesn't look like they're ready to do so yet.
After all, YG is currently preparing to unleash his new mixtape Just Re'd Up 3, which drops later this week. Saweetie also had big things going on in her career, recently teaming up with LL Cool J on a single from his upcoming album, "Proclivities." What do you think of YG claiming he posted lion and cheetah emojis because was simply at the zoo? Do you believe him or not? What about his heated argument with Saweetie getting broken up by police? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.