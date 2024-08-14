YG Denies Implying Saweetie Cheated On Him After Heated Argument

Earlier this week, cops were called to break up a shouting match between YG and Saweetie.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that an altercation between YG and Saweetie at their LA home got out of hand, prompting police to step in. Reportedly, someone nearby called authorities over shouting that could be heard from the household. Luckily, the quarrel never turned physical, and officers quickly broke them up. Regardless, the incident left fans with several questions.

Of course, many were eager to know what exactly got the two of them so upset. At the time, it was said that the argument had something to do with their cell phones. Yesterday, however, a post on YG's Instagram Story got fans thinking. The post in question featured just two simple emojis, a lion and a cheetah. This prompted speculation that the rapper was trying to say Saweetie lied and cheated on him.

YG Claims He Was At The Zoo

According to YG, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, he took to X recently to claim that he was simply at the zoo, which would explain all the animal emojis. "I was at the zoo wit my kids. stop the kap," he wrote earlier today. Unsurprisingly, fans aren't convinced, and the rumors continue. For now, it remains to be seen whether or not YG or Saweetie will address the debacle head-on, as it doesn't look like they're ready to do so yet.