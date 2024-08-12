YG & Saweetie Altercation Broken Up By Police

Bystanders were worried that things were escalating.

YG and Saweetie, two California rappers and lovebirds, were reportedly getting into it recently. According to TMZ Hip Hop, authorities were called, presumably by a neighbor, due to hearing very audible screaming and shouting. It occurred inside their Los Angeles-area household this past Saturday, August 10. As soon as local police walked through the doors to their place, they immediately got involved, separating YG and Saweetie. The exact details of why they were fighting with each other are unknown. However, what we do know is that it had something to do with each other's cell phones.

Obviously, that could mean anything, so we will leave it up to you to debate what it was in relation to. Thankfully, though, police say that there was zero physical contact between them. Of course, loud shouting matches are never fun, but at least it was verbal only. After learning what they could, the authorities stayed with the MC couple until things settled down entirely.

YG & Saweetie's Rocky Relationship Hits Another Bump In The Road

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: YG and Saweetie attend Liquid I.V. Presents Neon Carnival In Association With Patrón El Alto And The Levi's Brand on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Liquid I.V. at Neon Carnival)

In addition, the cops cited this as a noncriminal report, but they did so just to have something on file to go off of if things continue to get worse. Furthermore, no crimes were charged to each of them. This nasty fight comes in the middle of some big musical accomplishments for 2024. YG is getting ready to release is new album, JUST RE'D UP 3, a long-awaited sequel project in his longstanding mixtape series. It will arrive August 16. As for Saweetie, she is coming off a pretty stellar guest spot on LL COOL J's recent "Proclivities" single which will land on the New Yorker's September 6 LP, The FORCE.