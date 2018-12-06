authorities
- MusicKodak Black Reportedly Surrenders To Authorities Over Arrest WarrantThe Florida rapper apparently turned himself in to authorities for failing to submit a drug test.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Receives Praise From Authorities For Handling Of Car ShowRick Ross' car show reportedly went over well with local authorities.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAuthorities Report Jelani Day's Body Found In Illinois RiverA cause of death has yet to be determined for the missing Illinois State University student. By Nancy Jiang
- CrimeOver 50,000 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized In Historic European Drug BustA record-setting drug bust in Europe resulted in 50,000 pounds of cocaine being seized, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMissing Teenager Madison Bell Found: Ran Away "To Start A New Life”Missing Ohio teenager Madison Bell has been found safe and sound.By Cole Blake
- RandomDeputies Find 18,000 Pounds Of Toilet Paper In Stolen TrailerAs toilet paper shortages plague America, 18,000 pounds of the bathroom tissue was found inside a stolen trailer in North Carolina.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDave Chappelle Not Involved In Shooting Near Ohio HomeDave Chappelle was not involved in the fatal shooting that took place near his Ohio home on Wednesday morning, authorities confirm.By Lynn S.
- GossipDJ Drama’s Girlfriend Reportedly Spoke With Police But Didn’t File A ReportFollowing the alleged attack, DJ Drama's girlfriend has reportedly spoken with police down in Turks & Caicos.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeMexican Authorities Find Mass Grave With At Least 29 Bodies In Plastic BagsA mass grave was discovered in Mexico recently with at least 29 bodies in over 100 plastic bags.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWalmart Bluebell Ice Cream Licker Revealed To Be A Minor, Charges ChangedThe woman has been identified to be a minor, and can no longer be charged as an adult.By hnhh
- MusicLil Durk Reveals That He's Turning Himself In TomorrowLil Durk's found himself in some legal trouble.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay's Attackers Arrested On Unrelated "Attempted Murder" ChargesSeveral of the NY goons who attacked Almighty Jay were arrested on "attempted murder in the aid of racketeering" charges.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Ordered To Allow Police To Search Studio & Alleged Sex Slave DenR. Kelly's studio in the Westside of Chicago will be subject a search on Jan. 16th.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Tries Ducking From The Cops In Newly-Surfaced ClipVideo/audio footage surfaces of cops talking to Tekashi 6ix9ine moments after shots rang off at the ill-fated music video shoot in November.By Devin Ch
- LifeChinese Authorities Destroy $87.5 Million Worth of Fake SneakersThe fake sneaker market for Vans and Cons just got a helluva lot lighter.By Devin Ch