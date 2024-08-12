Drake's Texas ID Leads To Intense Debate About His Cringe-Factor

Everything Drake does leads to a debate.

Drake is easily one of the most polarizing artists in the entire world. Over the last few months, that has been especially true in light of his defeat at the hands of Kendrick Lamar. Although it will be difficult for Drizzy to recover, he is trying his hardest to make it happen. For instance, he recently dropped off a three-track EP called 100 Gigs. Unfortunately, the streaming numbers for these songs have not been all that impressive, all things considered.

Something that Drake has been working on as of late is a move to Texas. He has purchased himself a massive ranch, and he is looking to build some roots in the state. Recently, the artist showed off his new identification card for the state. In the card, you can see that Drake has a photo of himself, which is standard for these kinds of things. However, in true internet fashion, a debate has broken out in regards to the artist's face.

Drake Drops His New ID Photo

Over on The Neighborhood Talk, there seems to be division among those who believe this is cringe and others who find it attractive. "Everything he does is do cringe," one person wrote. 'His lip pouting be pissing me off," said another. "I was never a fan of this man even before the beef. He just gives corny," one commenter remarked. There were others who attempted to defend him, although they appeared to be in the minority. Once again, it is another example of how Drake always has people coming out of the woodwork with hot takes.