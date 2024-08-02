YG Unveils “Just Re’d Up 3” Tracklist Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Saweetie, And More

It's been a busy few months for YG. In June, the Compton-born performer appeared at Kendrick Lamar's anxiously awaited "Pop Out" in LA. Shortly after that, he announced his upcoming mixtape, Just Re'd Up 3. Now, he's unveiled the project's tracklist, and as expected, it's jam-packed with exciting features.
According to Apple Music, Ty Dolla Sign, G Herbo, Larry June, and many more make appearances. Saweetie, YG's girlfriend, even joins him on a track called “She Pretty.” Just Re'd Up 3 is scheduled to drop on August 16. While fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear the project in full, he decided to give listeners a taste of what's to come earlier today with a sultry new single, "Love Make."
YG Unveils Sultry New Single Ahead Of Just Re'd Up 3
It arrived alongside a romantic accompanying music video, leaving fans eager to hear what else he has to offer. Last month, YG also unveiled his track alongside Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray, "Stupid." That too was joined by a cinematic music video, setting the tone for the rest of the project.
Are you looking forward to hearing YG's upcoming mixtape, Just Re'd Up 3? What do you think of the tracklist so far? Which feature are you most excited about? How are you liking his new track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Just Re'd Up 3 Tracklist:
Disc 1:
1. “Go Brazy” w/ Mustard & Baby Stone Gorillas
2. “Jesus Christ”
3. “Right Now”
4. “She Pretty” w/ Saweetie
5. “Only Fans” w/ Jaye Anderson
6. “Put It In My Hands” w/ Larry June
7. “Street Love” w/ Diamond Platnumz
8. “Her Way <3" w/ Kalan.Frfr
9. "It's Givin" w/ Ty Dolla Sign
10. "Interlude"
Disc 2
1. "Malibu" w/ Tee Grizzley & G Herbo
2. "Violence"
3. "Rescue Me" w/ Ty Dolla Sign
4. "Kolors" w/ Mozzy & Ackrite
5. "Love Make"
6. "Stupid" w/ Lil Yachty & Babyface Ray
7. "My Favorite" w/ Kalan.Frfr
8. "Knocka"
9. "Pimp My Ride"
10. "I'm In Love"