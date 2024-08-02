YG Unveils “Just Re’d Up 3” Tracklist Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Saweetie, And More

"Just Re'd Up 3" drops on August 16.

It arrived alongside a romantic accompanying music video, leaving fans eager to hear what else he has to offer. Last month, YG also unveiled his track alongside Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray, "Stupid." That too was joined by a cinematic music video, setting the tone for the rest of the project.

According to Apple Music, Ty Dolla Sign, G Herbo , Larry June, and many more make appearances. Saweetie, YG's girlfriend, even joins him on a track called “She Pretty.” Just Re'd Up 3 is scheduled to drop on August 16. While fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear the project in full, he decided to give listeners a taste of what's to come earlier today with a sultry new single, "Love Make."

It's been a busy few months for YG . In June, the Compton-born performer appeared at Kendrick Lamar 's anxiously awaited "Pop Out" in LA. Shortly after that, he announced his upcoming mixtape, Just Re'd Up 3. Now, he's unveiled the project's tracklist, and as expected, it's jam-packed with exciting features.

