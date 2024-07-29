YG Helps Vitaly Catch A Predator In What Some Are Alleging Is A Scripted Scenario

BYAlexander Cole825 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YG Performs At The Kia Forum
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rapper YG performs onstage during 'The Red Cup' at The Kia Forum on February 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Vitaly might be up to his old tricks.

YG is seemingly getting acquainted with YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly. Overall, fans might remember Vitaly from his fake pranks from back in the day. Although some people thought they were real, it became clear that Vitaly was paying actors to buy into the scenarios. However, that revenue stream dried up and now, Vitaly is a Kick streamer who does elaborate "pedo hunter" broadcasts. These streams are usually extremely chaotic and involve violence inflicted on the "predator."

In the most recent stream, YG helped Vitaly. In the clip below, you can see one of these busts that allegedly used a 13-year-old decoy. YG was ready to fight the man in the video, and there also appeared to be SWAT officers on the scene. It was all chaotic and a good example of what Vitaly does on the platform these days. Interestingly enough, however, some believe Vitaly's stream are staged, just like his pranks used to be.

Read More: YG, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, & Mustard Go "STUPID" On New Single

YG x Vitaly

"Whole thing looks staged," one person wrote. "This shit is fake bruh lmaooo," said another. There is no concrete proof of this, however, it seems like things have changed dramatically ever since the stream in which an old man was knocked out cold on the street. Only time will tell if these allegations are ever proved to be based in reality. For now, however, Vitaly is making bank off of these streams and the salacious nature of them.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that YG and Vitaly scripted this whole thing? Are you someone who enjoys watching this type of content on a regular basis? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Clowns YG & Roddy Ricch For Not Getting Kendrick Lamar Features

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...