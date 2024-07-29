YG Helps Vitaly Catch A Predator In What Some Are Alleging Is A Scripted Scenario

Vitaly might be up to his old tricks.

YG is seemingly getting acquainted with YouTuber and Kick streamer Vitaly. Overall, fans might remember Vitaly from his fake pranks from back in the day. Although some people thought they were real, it became clear that Vitaly was paying actors to buy into the scenarios. However, that revenue stream dried up and now, Vitaly is a Kick streamer who does elaborate "pedo hunter" broadcasts. These streams are usually extremely chaotic and involve violence inflicted on the "predator."

In the most recent stream, YG helped Vitaly. In the clip below, you can see one of these busts that allegedly used a 13-year-old decoy. YG was ready to fight the man in the video, and there also appeared to be SWAT officers on the scene. It was all chaotic and a good example of what Vitaly does on the platform these days. Interestingly enough, however, some believe Vitaly's stream are staged, just like his pranks used to be.

YG x Vitaly

"Whole thing looks staged," one person wrote. "This shit is fake bruh lmaooo," said another. There is no concrete proof of this, however, it seems like things have changed dramatically ever since the stream in which an old man was knocked out cold on the street. Only time will tell if these allegations are ever proved to be based in reality. For now, however, Vitaly is making bank off of these streams and the salacious nature of them.