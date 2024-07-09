YG, Lil Yachty, Babyface Ray, & Mustard Go "STUPID" On New Single

This is up for best single from the upcoming "Just Re'd Up 3".

With the entire West Coast on 10 right now thanks to Kendrick Lamar's massive win over Drake, everyone is eager to drop. YG is one of those guys, especially as of late. The Compton native is working toward the release of his third entry in the Just Re'd Up series, which is dropping on August 16. He broke the news on his social media platforms a couple of weeks ago, along with the artwork which pays homage to the exotic car theme. On cover three, the hitmaker is with a trio of whips which includes a Maybach, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. Enough about expensive vehicles, though, YG has a new single called "STUPID" out now!

This is potentially the fifth promotional cut, with 2022's "Miss My Dawgs" with Lil Wayne possibly being the lead-off record. However, we know for sure that "WEIRD", "SHAKE", and "KNOCKA" are making the final cut. "STUPID" is following up on the second of those three, which was a** popping track featuring Kaliii and Stunna Girl. On "STUPID", YG is offering up a pure West Coast banger about living life unapologetically and it features production from Mustard. The latter lays down another winner of an instrumental, especially with the addition of the flutes. Lil Yachty and Babyface Ray also appear on the single, both providing some solid and cohesive performances overall.

Listen To "STUPID" By YG, Lil Yachty, & Babyface Ray

