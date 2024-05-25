YG Claims There's A Lot Of "Weird" Rappers On "Just Re'd Up 3" Single

YG has had some fans excited over the last few months with a new project that is coming soon. That would happen to be Just Re'd Up 3, the third entry in the series. The Compton, California veteran is continuing the saga of projects 11 years after the second one released in 2013. Its origins trace back to 2011, though. However, for number three, YG is not labeling it as a mixtape, rather a studio album. YG formally announced the record across his social media platforms a few days ago, revealing the cover in progress and estimated drop date. Now, YG is back with its third single "Weird."

This track follows up on the late April release "KNOCKA," as well as the 2022 lead single "Miss My Dawgs" with Lil Wayne. YG has been straying away from the G-funk and West Coast hip-hop sounds and opting for more straight-line trap cuts. "KNOCKA" had some elements of his OG style, though, especially with the sample flip. But "Weird" focuses on his older sound, and its sounds like something that would have landed on My Krazy Life.

Listen To "Weird" By YG

On this track, YG is claiming that a lot of people, including unnamed rappers are oddballs. He paints himself as the man on top, especially with bars like these. "Point the .40 at a n**** 'til it click, click, click, click (Click, click) / N****s weird, pillow-talkin' to h*es / You don't support the bros, you ain't livin' by the code (By the code)." Check out the hyper aggressive cut with the link above.

What are your thoughts on "Weird" by YG? Is this one of his better tracks as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming project Just Re'd Up 3? Is this the strongest single from the project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding YG. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Huh, what? N****s' b****es

Disrespect us, f***, I'm crossin' limits

No motion, when y'all pop out, it's crickets

Comin' up short in life, you n****s midget (N****s midget)

I don't wanna hear it, not even a snippet

You ain't Piru, stop talkin' Piru business

