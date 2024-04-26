YG Drops A Speaker "KNOCKA" With New Single

YG was one of the hottest names out of California when he came up in the early 2010s. He was celebrated -- deservedly so -- for projects like My Krazy Life and Still Brazy. Each provided tons of bangers and some terrific G-funk nods. However, his last few records such as STAY DANGEROUS, I GOT ISSUES, and etc. have not been nearly talked about as much. But YG is proving that he still has plenty left in the tank with "KNOCKA."

This is his first solo release since 2022's "Miss My Dawgs" with Lil Wayne. Over the last year or so, his singles have been collaborations with Tyga mainly. Tracks like "Brand New," "PLATINUM," and "PARTy T1M3" were all for their 2023 team effort Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. But "KNOCKA," according to Genius, is looking to be a promotional teaser for Just Re'd Up 3.

Listen To "KNOCKA" By YG

They believe it will arrive sometime in July of this year and it would be following up the second entry in the series which dropped back in 2013. On "KNOCKA," YG is rapping with a lot of energy like always, but his flow may be the most impressive part. Every bar ends with some form of an "uh" sound, tying into the phonetic spelling of "KNOCKA." The beat is also pretty addictive with a killer sample loop. Be sure to support YG with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

The bottom, the bottom, but the top is where they spot 'em

And when you on the top, all the boppers let you dot 'em

Her daddy went home, now lil' daddy got her

Slut her out proper like NLE Choppa

Got shotters on shotters on shotters on shotters

Wipe a n**** nose like, "N****, clean that snot up"

