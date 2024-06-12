YG Drops Booty Popping Anthem "SHAKE" Along With Kaliii & Stunna Girl

YG wants you to shake it fast on single number four for "Just Re'd Up 3".

YG is keeping the singles coming, as he returns with summer-ready track, "SHAKE". This is the supposed fourth promotional record for his forthcoming album, Just Re'd Up 3. It will be the latest entry into this mixtape series, but tradition is being broken a bit. The Compton, California rapper announced that it was going to be an album instead, so we will see how that effects the final product if at all. It will be the veteran's first solo project since 2022's I GOT ISSUES. However, it will be an immediate follow-up to Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. That was a collaboration offering with fellow Cali native Tyga and featured the smash hit "Brand New" with Lil Wayne.

Speaking of which, Weezy figures to be one of many guests on Just Re'd Up 3. So far though, he is the third feature we know of, as YG recruited Kaliii and Stunna Girl for "SHAKE". However, YG also showed what kind of solo performances we might be in for with "KNOCKA" and "WEIRD" being those examples. On "SHAKE", all three artists are rapping about exactly what you would expect on a song title like this. If you assumed butts and booties of sizes, then you would be correct. YG really hammers that point home on the accompanying NSFW music video, which you can find below.

Read More: Celebrities Who Have Opened Up About Being Celibate

Listen To '"SHAKE" By YG, Kaliii, & Stunna Girl

Quotable Lyrics:

She a frеak on the low, a sneaky b****

She wanna be icy, she a Saweetie b****

I'm a star, so the stars you see me with

Oh, I'm your b**** favorite rapper

She really love me, she f*** me without a wrapper

Get ghost on her, I'm Casper