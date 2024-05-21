YG Announces "Just Re'd Up 3" & All The Important Details

Compton, California rapper YG has kept fairly quiet in terms of his solo material over the last two years or so. However, him and fellow West coaster Tyga did come through with their collaborative "playlist," Hit Me When U Leave The Klub. It featured a solid hit in "Brand New" thanks to the incredible Lil Wayne verse. But back to the My Krazy Life MC; the last time that he dropped a new solo single was back in early December of 2022 with "Miss My Dawgs" featuring Weezy. He would end the drought late last month with "KNOCKA," which apparently is the second promo track for the upcoming YG tape Just Re'd Up 3.

The April 26 release was certainly "a knocker a bopper a knocker like choppers" in our eyes. Unfortunately, Bricc Baby did not share the same opinion. He called out YG, essentially telling him to step up his game, as he feels that the young bucks are dropping better material. Well, good thing the G-funk hitmaker announced Just Re'd Up 3. This is a great chance to shut up Bricc Baby, and any other possible hater out there.

YG Continues The Re'd Up Series Over 10 Years Later

YG fans will know that he started this mixtape series back in 2011 and put out the sequel in 2013. Now, just over a decade later, the 34-year-old, is completing the trilogy. According to HipHopNMore, he revealed the release date (July 3), as well as the possibly unfinished album cover on X. That is the big surprise here; apparently this will be classified as a studio album, not a mixtape like the previous entries.

What are your thoughts on YG announcing Just Re'd Up 3 as an album instead of a mixtape? Do you think this the best entry in the series, why or why not? Could this be his best release as of late? Who do you want to see on the project and why? Is "KNOCKA" still in your rotation?

