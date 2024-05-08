YG Called Out By Bricc Baby Over The Quality Of His New Song

Last month, YG released his new single "KNOCKA." It's technically his second new song of 2024 after collaborating with Stunna Girl on the single "Stand Up" back in January. They're following up his collaborative Playlist/Album Hit Me When U Leave The Klub with Tyga, which dropped last year. They were originally intended to go on a tour that also included Saweetie in support of the project but it was eventually canceled before it could get under way.

Despite some love for his new music from fans and critics, not everyone is enjoying it. In a new video shared to his Instagram story Bricc Baby calls out YG. He claims that the west coast star needs to step his bars up. He also claims that there are plenty of other smaller rappers in California trying to make a name for themselves that are making better material right now. In the comments, fans point out that the "FDT" rapper has often claimed that his music is much more about hard-hitting beats and party vibes than lyrical details. Check out Bricc Baby's video and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Bricc Baby Criticizes YG's New Single "KNOCKA"

Dating back to last year, YG has found himself in a bit of an on-again-off-again relationship with Saweetie. The pair have collaborated a few times on record before and started hitting the town together regularly last year. But it didn't seem to last as they officially announced a break-up earlier this year. Though not long after that the pair were suddenly being spotted together again and shared a surprisingly intimate moment on stage during Rolling Loud Los Angeles. A few weeks later they went Twitter official with their rekindled relationship.

What do you think of Bricc Baby's video calling out YG for his new single not having very compelling bars? Do you agree with him that there are better California rappers who fans could be paying attention to? Let us know in the comment section below.

