YG & Kehlani: Revisiting Their Relationship Timeline

Though Hollywood power couples can often be incredibly messy, rappers and R&B singers can sometimes go together like peanut butter and jelly. Artists such as A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have proven success in this field, while the likes of YG and Kehlani were only officially dating for a few short months. Though the "Konclusions" vocalists stunned media outlets with their undeniable charisma, their brief fling ultimately failed to last long enough to join the ranks of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Here's a full timeline of YG and Kehlani's short-lived relationship.

2014: The Pair Meet As Their Careers Begin To Reach New Heights

Although the precise details of their initial encounter are unclear, rumors suggest YG and Kehlani first connected during music industry events in 2014. Kehlani confirmed this once the pair began dating in 2019, stating she had known the rapper for over five years, since the respective releases of their 2014 albums Cloud19 and My Krazy Life.

In fact, Kehlani stated that YG hollered at her long before they started seeing each other. However, she had no interest in dating him at the time due to her aversion to celebrity couples and "industry people."

September 6, 2019: YG & Kehlani Confirm That They Are Dating

The pair stepped out at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, holding hands and showing each other affection in front of the cameras. When asked if they were an official couple, Kehlani coyly offered an affirmative response. This shocked some fans, as each of the musicians had recently welcomed children with other people. Kehlani gave birth to her first child in March 2019, whom she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White. YG conversely welcomed his second daughter with Catelyn Sparks in July of the same year.

October 2019: YG Is Caught Cozying Up With Another Woman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: YG and Kehlani attend Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

After unveiling their relationship to the world, the Compton, California rapper caught attention by canoodling with a female fan on camera in Los Angeles. Reps for YG took to The Shade Room to make a statement on his behalf, while the rapper himself shared a now-deleted Instagram story that read, "I love Kehlani I would never." According to his PR team, YG “was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”

Though Kehlani didn't comment publicly about the situation, she took to social media to delete several images of the pair spending time together. However, the controversy didn't end their relationship, as they continued to see each other without problems for at least another month.

December 2019: The Pair Split For The First Time

In early December, roughly a month and a half after the Los Angeles incident, Kehlani announced her breakup to the world. The singer, who was 24 years old at the time, took to social media to assure fans, "I am single. and focused." This announcement came after some fans speculated Kehlani had become romantically involved with Tory Lanez, which she voraciously denied. Kehlani clarified that she met Lanez to collaborate on a song, though the two never shared a romance of any kind.

YG and Kehlani would get back together shortly after this time, though the exact date is unknown to the public. Suffice it to say, their December breakup didn't last long, as the couple were once again in each other's arms before February.

February 13, 2020: The Pair Reconcile & Release A Song Together

YG and Kehlani got back together and released a lovey-dovey song titled "Konclusions" on February 13, 2020, just in time for Valentine's Day. The song confirmed to the public that their relationship was officially back on, substantiating earlier rumors that the rapper had gotten Kehlani's name tattooed on his wrist just a week before. The song features lyrics such as "When I say I love you, that means I love you. No matter what conclusion we come to, I'm the one you run to" highlighting their dedication to one another.

February 17, 2020: Kehlani Announces Her Breakup From YG With A New Song

Just days later, Kehlani released a heartbreaking song titled "Valentine's Day (Shameful)," which features lyrics regarding infidelity in a relationship. The singer would go on to express to fans that the lyrics are very literal to her relationship with YG and describe the events leading to their ultimate breakup. Further, Kehlani has since clarified that she and YG ended on good terms and have agreed to not make things awkward when they cross paths in public or at music events. Though the pair made such a splash as a couple, they are no longer close following the breakup.

Now, nearly four years after the split, YG has ignited rumors that the pair might get back together. This news comes as reports stated YG and Saweetie have split, though the rapper now denies that this is the case. During the time these reports were circulating, YG commented on a gym selfie from Kehlani, using just the "OK" hand emoji. Though this flirtatious comment aroused confusion from fans, YG claims he and Saweetie are still together, so nothing ultimately came of the interaction.

