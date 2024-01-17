YG Comments On Kehlani's Instagram Post Following Saweetie Breakup

Earlier this week reports first emerged that YG and Saweetie had broken up. The pair had been dating for 7 months and details on the situation are still a bit murky. A statement made explaining the situation saw both rappers claiming that they were mutually parting ways. It included statements about how they thought they'd work better as friends and both wanted to focus on their careers. But one particular part of the statement was getting new attention from fans today.

Part of the statement that reps for both artists shared included a part about how they aren't focusing on finding new partners. That claim was back in the limelight after YG showed up in the comment section of one of Kehlani's Instagram posts earlier today. The picture she posted is a mirror shot in some kind of gym and the "FDT" rapper used it as an opportunity to shoot his shot in the comments. In the comments, fans took some shots at the rapper for his reply. "Kehlani got a whole girlfriend, YG giving thirsty vibes now," one of the top comments on the post reads.

YG Shooting His Shot With Kehlani

Just a few days ago, YG was featured on a newly released single. He teamed up with Stunna Girl for the song "Stand Up." The track saw the pair jumping on a hard-hitting beat and delivering some sexually charged bars. They've both been known to do just that pretty well in the past so the results felt like a perfect match.

Last year YG teamed up with Tyga for a full new collaborative project. The album was called Hit Me When You Leave The Klub. It also featured appearances from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhyme, and Blxst. The pair were supposed to go on tour together alongside Saweetie, but the dates were canceled. What do you think of YG shooting his shot in Kehlani's Instagram comments just a day after his breakup from Saweetie? Let us know in the comment section below.

