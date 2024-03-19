YG's "My Krazy Life" Turns 10: A Modern West Coast Classic

For most artists, their debut album is one of the most important projects they will ever release. It sets the stage for the rest of their career and determines how their subsequent projects will be received. In 2014, YG successfully introduced his music to the world with My Krazy Life, his debut album. While he had released a handful of mixtapes between 2009 and 2013, it was My Krazy Life that firmly put the rapper’s name on the map. Since the album dropped, YG has released several excellent projects. However, even 10 years after its release, fans still always come back to My Krazy Life. Without a doubt, it is one of the most important works in YG’s entire catalog.

The Buildup To My Krazy Life

Before making it big and properly entering the mainstream market, YG built a loyal fan base on MySpace. The rapper’s music began getting heavy play on the platform while he was in jail on resident burglary charges. When he was finally released in 2009, he was immediately sought out by labels who wanted to sign him. Subsequently, he signed to Def Jam where he soon started releasing his mixtapes. In 2012, the rapper first announced his debut album, titled I’m 4rm Bompton at the time. However, in 2013, YG subsequently changed the title to My Krazy Life. After completing the album, YG released My Krazy Life on March 18, 2014.

The Subject Matter Of The Album

YG has spoken extensively about what My Krazy Life means to him. By all means, the album is a very personal piece of work to the rapper, and sees him being open and vulnerable in a peculiar way. While speaking to HipHopDX about the album in 2013, YG shared, “My album is catered to my life, my culture and the West Coast. It’s like a day in the life of YG from the morning until the night.”

In another 2013 interview with Vice, he further elaborated on the subject matter of the album. “It's a lot of crazy shit. My album is catered to my life, you feel me? Shit that was really going on in my lifestyle, coming from where I come from, the West Coast, the culture out there. Gang banging, drugs, parties, and, just like every other culture, the same shit. It's a lot of gang-banging going on, it's shooting going on, it's robbing going on. It's fucking bitches. All that shit,” he said. As promised, My Krazy Life is littered with songs that see YG spitting bars about different aspects of his life. Admittedly, the harsh realities addressed in the project would turn some listeners away. However, many others continue to appreciate the grittiness and raw honesty YG showcased on My Krazy Life.

Contributors And Tracklist Of The Album

Many heads and hands came together to assist YG in creating this body of work. DJ Mustard handled the majority of the production with further contributions made by Metro Boomin, Ty Dolla Sign, Mike Free, B Wheezy, C. Ballin, Terrace Martin, and Chordz. Altogether, they built the soundscape of My Krazy Life, giving YG room to go as hard as he wanted on each track. The 17-track album also includes guest appearances from several artists. All four singles released from My Krazy Life have guest features. These songs are “My N***a” ft. Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan, “Left, Right” ft. DJ Mustard, “Who Do You Love” ft. Drake, and “Do It to Ya” ft. TeeFlii. Undeniably, these four tracks are among the album’s best songs. Other standout tracks are “Sorry Momma” ft. Ty Dolla Sign, “Bompton”, and “Really Be” ft. Kendrick Lamar.

The Lasting Success Of My Krazy Life

In the years since its release, this album has solidified itself as a modern-day classic. When YG dropped My Krazy Life in 2014, there was no telling how successful it would become. However, the album is undeniably one of the most beloved projects he has ever released. It remains his best-selling album for a reason. It is also still his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number two. In its own way, this album has left an indelible mark on the Hip Hop landscape, and will surely still be remembered for years to come. YG now has multiple stellar albums to his name, but he certainly set the bar high with My Krazy Life in 2014.

