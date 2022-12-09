Lil Wayne and YG released their song “Miss My Dawgs” earlier today (Dec. 9) and also shared a music video for the hot collaboration.

The pair previously worked together on YG’s “Blood Walk” and Lil Wayne’s “Trill N*gga,” and are now bringing their infectious sound to the masses once again. Speaking candidly on their new single, the rappers get real about losing friends, loyalty, and more.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the Compton rapper gifted Lil Wayne a chain with YG’s 4Hunnid brand logo. “F**k yeah, n***a. Love, n***a,” Tunechi says in the video clip, offering him a hug.

Often crowned the GOAT of hip-hop, Lil Wayne has been praised by fans for his unique flow, hard-hitting lyrics, and lasting music legacy. Despite being in the game for over two decades, the Louisiana native continues to pride himself on his songwriting capabilities.

While interviewing with the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this year, the “Go DJ” rapper shared the process behind his songs, also admitting that he can spend weeks crafting lyrics.

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Poured Out His Soul On “F*ck Tha World”

@hotnewhiphop #LilWayne says he can take up to 7 weeks on 2 lines to avoid repeating lyrics 😳Video: @I AM ATHLETE ♬ original sound – Hotnewhiphop

“On god man, I can take seven weeks on two lines,” Lil Wayne shared in the sit-down.

“I’ve said so much that I don’t ever wanna say the same thing. You have to understand your audience,” he then added. “It was certain things that I could’ve said to my audience in ‘95 that you not tryna hear that right now. But, I can figure it out and that’s the beauty of it.”

Stream “Miss My Dawgs” below and then let us know your take on the new rap collab in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

You ain’t my dawg if we ain’t ever did no robberies

We had a cause, we was tryna hit the lottery

Young n*ggas ball, we was makin’ it out of poverty

We did our thang, we did our thang, we did it properly

[Via]