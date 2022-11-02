Lil Wayne has made it clear that his fan-favorite Tha Carter album series will be soon making a return with its sixth installment, but as we all patiently await Tha Carter VI, there is another significant Lil Wayne-related milestone worth celebrating. Today, November 2, marks the 23rd anniversary of the legendary rapper’s debut studio album, Tha Block Is Hot. Immediately recognizable thanks to its classic Pen & Pixel artwork that positions a young, 17-year-old Wayne in the center of a fiery police showdown, Tha Block Is Hot is the album that first ushered the once-in-a-lifetime artist down the path to global superstardom.

Led by the fledgling Cash Money artist’s classic debut single of the same name, Tha Block Is Hot was an undisputed success at the time of its release, landing at #3 on the Billboard 200 with just 500 copies short of 300,000 copies sold during its first week. By the end of 1999, which was just over a month following its release, Lil Wayne’s first album had already reached platinum status, a feat that his two subsequent albums — 2000’s Lights Out and 2002’s 500 Degreez — have still yet to accomplish over two full decades later.

Tha Block Is Hot finds Wayne in a rather unpolished state, as he was not nearly as confident and skilled as he would be on later projects like Tha Carter and Tha Carter II. However, there’s a beauty to that because as a result of Wayne’s novice mistakes — from a less-than-stellar beat selection to a fair share of immature, surface-level lyrics — fans received an incredibly raw version of the rapper who would go on to become one of the biggest figures in Hip-Hop.

One really impressive example of Lil Wayne’s raw early output on Tha Block Is Hot is “Fuck Tha World,” which continued Weezy’s affinity for “Tha” stylings and — far more importantly — showed an incredibly vulnerable and introspective side of Wayne. On the Mannie Fresh-produced track, he vents about the pressures of his day-to-day life as he deals with probation, being a father at the tender age of 17, and the passing of his own father figure. It’s a surprisingly heavy song from Lil Wayne, with an unforgettable earworm of a hook.

Quotable Lyrics

Give me a cigarette, my nerves bad

The Feds said they heard that I know where them birds at

And my old lady say she saw me with anotha brizzah

And some a the boys shot up my block so now I gotta kill ’em

And teachers keep tellin’ my momma that I’m gettin’ worse

And now she trippin talkin ’bout I need to be in church

And my lil’ girl whole family tryna lie in court

Tryna’ put me, a child, on child support

Revisit the entirety of Tha Block Is Hot below, and let us know in the comment section how you feel about Lil Wayne’s debut studio album 23 years later.