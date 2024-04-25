Sukihana Arrested In Florida On Drug Charges: Details

The 16th Headies Awards
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Sukihana and Ayo "AY" Makun onstage during The 16th Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is an initial report with not a lot of details on the matter, but Sukihana was apparently arrested in South Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Sukihana was reportedly arrested in South Florida on Thursday afternoon (April 25) and charged with ecstasy and codeine possession with intent to distribute. This is a very early XXL report with not a lot of info at press time, so take this with a grain of salt as there's probably going to be a clarifying update coming soon. Still, a lot of folks expressed surprise or interest in this online, and the only thing they have to discuss this with are just theories. It's kind of similar to relationship rumors that are circling her and Ray J as of late, although these are obviously very different circumstances.

Moreover, the Delaware native is known to be in the headlines for pretty wild reasons these days, but most of them relate to her antics. For example, she recently got into it with Peter Thomas of RHOA over her lewd behavior, and their back-and-forth clap-backs were pretty nasty. Of course, Sukihana knows pretty well how to capitalize on moments like these, associate herself with the right people, and build her name off of her unapologetic persona. Right now, though, it seems like this might be an example of this approach backfiring, although there is probably much more to this story that will make these assumptions moot.

Sukihana Arrested On Drug Charges: Report

Elsewhere, though, she is also taking it upon herself to provide some heartening moments for the rap community, or at least, that's what she did at Rolling Loud recently. Furthermore, Sukihana brought out OJ Da Juiceman during her set, giving him a slot shortly after his release from prison. It was a pretty big moment to witness for fans, and it's a perfect example of how moments like these can make for profile-boosting and resonant moments for fans and the larger rap community as a whole. Hopefully folks return the favor for her if this news is true.

Meanwhile, we'll see what the Bad Vs. Wild star has to say about this, and just how serious this arrest is. After all, it could be something that a quick bond or legal process clears up, or something much harsher and more grueling. Either way, we're sure that whenever she gets a chance to speak out, it will be quite the doozy. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sukihana.

