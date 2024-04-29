Sukihana Launches Merch Collection With Her Recent Mugshot

Who said you can't flip time into some dimes?

Sukihana was recently arrested on drug charges... but did you think that she wasn't going to turn this obstacle into an opportunity? Moreover, she recently launched a new line of merch, specifically T-shirts with her mugshot on them that have messages like "Bad Kitty" and "Free Da Coochie Girl." While we don't know much else about the Delaware native's case -– and $45 seems like a bit too much to ask for a tee -– at least this is a chance for her to keep herself afloat amid a difficult time. We'll see just how serious these charges are, whether or not she is free right now (she probably is), and whether it's going to be a big headache moving forward.

Furthermore, we know that Sukihana has a rumored new boo to take care of and spend time with too. For those unaware, she and Ray J have been pretty close as of late, and some folks think that there could be something deeper than just a business partnership. Whether there's any truth in that remains to be seen, and we know that Ray is also dealing with his face tattoo controversy which all ended up being fake. It wasn't much of a controversy, to be fair, but we'll see whether this headline has another phase to it or if it was just that: a headline.

Sukihana's New Mugshot Merch

Elsewhere, Sukihana is unfortunately not as amicable with other TV network-associated celebrities beyond Tronix's Ray J, but she's never been about shying away from confrontation. For example, she recently got into it with Peter Thomas of the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, who took issue with a lot of her more lewd antics with other people and thinks her presentation is a bit off. Well, the 32-year-old doesn't really care much for his critiques, and went hard at them on Instagram Live. "You're judging people that's missing limbs. Ain't nobody judging you for missing hair. Or missing payments on that restaurant!" she clapped back.

Meanwhile, are you going to buy one of these Suki shirts? Will we know more about what went down with this case or is it water under the bridge? Whatever theories you have about the OJ Da Juiceman collaborator, let us know in the comments section down below. For more news and the latest updates on Sukihana, check back in with HNHH.

