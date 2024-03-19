Sukihana Brings Out OJ Da Juiceman At Rolling Loud Shortly After He War Released From Police Custody

Over the weekend, Rolling Loud Los Angeles took place and some of the biggest names in rap gathered in California. Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future, and Metro Boomin served as the headliners. As you'd expect there were guests abound. During West's listening party Freddie Gibbs, YG, Rich Homie Quan, Quavo, and more joined him on stage. Later in the festival YG was joined by Saweetie during his set. Sexyy Red performed her own set before appearing during Chief Keef's Sunday slot. And Future closed the festival by debuting new material he has with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. But one of the guests receiving quite a bit of attention came out during Sukihana's set.

The provocative rapper and social media figure took the stage on Sunday. The packed crowd in attendance for her performance got something they weren't expecting when she brought out a special guest. The special guest she delivered was OJ Da Juiceman. It was particularly surprising that he appeared as the rapper was only very recently released from police custody. He was arrested in Georgia earlier this month after a brief chase with police. Following a search of his car he was hit with drug and gun charges. Due to his recent release his Rolling Loud appearance came as even more of a surprise than most special guests. Check out the clip of him on stage below.

OJ DA Juice Man And Sukihana At Rolling Loud

OJ and Sukihana are fresh off the release of their new song together "Selling Coochie." She reacted to his arrest with a tweet referencing how the new song was performing. "Me and OJ is #3 on iTunes hip hop and he just got locked up this so hurtful we supposed to be celebrating this moment" her post read.

