Sukihana Reacts To OJ Da Juiceman Arrest After Their Collaboration

Authorities recently arrested OJ Da Juiceman for drug and gun possession charges, and many in the rap world chimed in. Whether it's calls for freedom, reflections on his music's subject matter, or remarks on how good it was, this opened up some discussion around the Atlanta MC. Moreover, authorities pulled him over after speeding and allegedly discovered a gun and drugs in his car despite a felony history. However, they also hit OJ with evidence tampering charges, and this was all reportedly on March 4 according to an initial TMZ report. As such, at press time, it's unclear what the case's status is, but Sukihana is nonetheless heartbroken.

Furthermore, Sukihana had just released a collaborative track with OJ Da Juiceman, "Selling Coochie," on March 6. "Me and OJ is #3 on iTunes Hip-Hop and [they] just locked [him] up," the Baddies star painfully shared on Twitter Wednesday night (March 13). "This so hurtful. We supposed to be celebrating this moment. I know he would be happy. I was bringing him on stage for Rolling Loud, I literally want to cry but God got us. He coming home soon.”

Sukihana Is Wishing OJ Da Juiceman The Best While Behind Bars

Hopefully this all resolves soon and Suki can reunite with OJ one day, although she's got some more contentious issues to deal with as of late. For example, fans expressed shock when she got into a fight with Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, when Saffold felt she had to stand up for her daughter while filming the TV show Bad Vs. Wild. Some, like fellow collaborator Sexyy Red, defended Sukihana on social media, whereas Blue's mother said that she doesn't condone violence and was simply defending her daughter. You be the judge, but these are all personalities that will stand on business and aren't afraid to get rowdy.

Meanwhile, as for OJ Da Juiceman, this is the first time he popped up in the headlines in a long time. The last big story around him concerned his beef with Waka Flocka Flame and his manager (and Waka's mother) Deb Antney. We'll see if anything else comes of this recent arrest. For more news on him and the latest updates on Sukihana, come back to HNHH.

