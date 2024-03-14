OJ Da Juiceman Arrested For Firearm & Drug Charges After Speeding Chase

OJ Da Juiceman was arrested on drug trafficking and firearm charges on March 4 in Georgia, according to TMZ. Moreover, apparently the incident began when Coweta County authorities spotted him speeding, which led to a brief police chase. According to the sheriff, authorities discovered a 9mm gun, cocaine, and various other drugs in the Alaska N Atlanta 3 rapper's vehicle when they pulled him over. Specifically, his charges are failure to maintain lane, attempting to flee from police officers, evidence tampering, firearm possession, and drug trafficking. As of writing this article, it's unclear what the legal status is in terms of what has developed in this case since the arrest.

Furthermore, fans may remember that this is not the Atlanta MC's only run-in with the law in the 2020s decade. In fact, he was arrested on similar charges back in May of 2022, and it's still unknown whether this situation will resolve in a similar way. OJ Da Juiceman received charges of firearm possession with a felony history, as well as drug and paraphernalia possession. Many folks reacting to this situation online, such as under the post below, reflected on the subject matter of his music.

OJ Da Juiceman Charged With Drug, Gun Possession & More: Report

Not only that, but this is something that Deb Antney did in late 2022 through a comparison to Gucci Mane. "Every interview I ever did, I tell people I neglected him," the music manager said of former client OJ Da Juiceman. "And I'll sit here and say that right now, to this day, still, I neglected him because he didn't give me no fever. Juice was good. He was quiet, no matter what he did. He was really the street one. It wasn't Gucci, it was him. He was the street guy. That's who the real street guy was, Juice. But he wanted to change his life. He really wanted to change his life.

"All the stuff that we did together that you wanted to do, why would you lie on me and say that I did that to you?" she continued. "Why? You know I didn't do that to you." For more news and the latest updates on OJ Da Juiceman, stick around on HNHH.

