Sukihana Throws Chairs On "Bad Vs. Wild" While Blueface's Sister Throws Down With Stoney

Sukihana is someone who has grown a lot as a media personality over the last year or so. Furthermore, she has also been making waves as an artist. Thanks to some tracks with Sexyy Red, Suki has been able to showcase her talents. Although her music can be raunchy, it is packed with some pretty hilarious bars. She is a solid songwriter, and that will definitely offer her a large fanbase. However, she isn't just in the music world. She has also cemented herself in the wide world of reality television.

For instance, Sukihana has been on shows like Baddies. She has become a staple of these franchises, and Zeus seems to love her. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that she would be invited onto Nick Cannon's new Zeus Network series, Bad Vs Wild. Overall, this is a massively successful show, despite it only being in its second week. The whole show is meant to be chaos, and that was certainly the case during Suki's appearance on Sunday night.

Sukihana On "Bad Vs. Wild"

In the video clip above, you can see that Sukihana was in a fight against K Kapri. Throughout the evening, she even threw some chairs which was pretty wild to bare witness to. Overall, it was exactly what the producers were hoping for. Moreover, Stoney got into a fight with Blueface's sister Kali. It was yet another example of what this show is going for. There is most definitely a variety element to it, but the most viral moments are the ones that involve these kinds of antics.

