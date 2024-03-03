Sukihana Reacts To Freddie Gibbs Leak, Says Nude Photo Is "Cute"

Sukihana is the latest in a long line of folks reacting to the "Spreadie Gibbs" leak, referring to his ex-girlfriend leaking a picture of his exposed rear's opening. That sentence was as nasty to write as it probably was to read, but she's right in affirming that it's really no big deal. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami alum appeared on The Danza Project podcast's recent episode, which premiered on Thursday (February 29) on YouTube. Danza and Kato brought up anilingus, which she's a fan of, and referenced Freddie Gibbs' new aforementioned nickname. When the 32-year-old realized they were referring to the Indiana rapper, she came through with a defense.

"I think it was cute," Sukihana expressed on the program. "I liked how it looked. It was nice to me. He cares. That’s my friend." For what it's worth, it didn't seem like he was all that bothered by the revelation, as he made a joke about it on Twitter and didn't really address anything else. In addition, he publicly launched his new relationship on Valentine's Day, so it's clear that he wants to spend his time and energy on more important things in his life. Regardless of what you think of the whole controversy, social media users probably appreciate this distant approach and how it simplifies the timeline.

Sukihana Thinks Freddie Gibbs' Leak Is "Cute": Watch

For what it's worth, Sukihana's perspectives on Internet gossip and culture are usually pretty notable. In fact, she can even come through with refreshing, cheeky, and funny takes on these when she's the main subject. Moreover, a lot of fans clowned Sexyy Red's collaborator for her Bobbi Althoff interview and how she joked about the interviewer misrepresenting her profession. Her responses to folks on platforms like Twitter doubled down on the bit, and made it clear that she doesn't mind going viral for whatever reason.

Meanwhile, we know that turning the other cheek in hilarious fashion is a common response in the "Cataracts" spitter's arsenal. Freddie recently mocked JPEGMAFIA's attempts to beef with him, which is one of the oddest feuds in rap of the year so far. We'll see if these stories yield any more gas in the tank, especially as other spats with old foes surge. For that update, you can check out the link in the "Read More" section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Freddie Gibbs and Sukihana.

