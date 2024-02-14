Freddie Gibbs’ New Girlfriend Revealed On Valentine’s Day

Freddie Gibbs and model/influencer Jasmine Grenaway confirmed that they are in a relationship with posts on social media, Wednesday, in honor of Valentine’s Day. Sharing a video of herself with the rapper on Instagram, Grenaway described him as her “soulmate.”

“Happy Valentine’s Day @freddiegibbs,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m in love with you unconditionally. Thank you for existing. You are my soulmate.” Afterward, Gibbs shared a video of Wee-Bey from The Wire on Twitter with the caption: “I got n****z like…”

Freddie Gibbs With His Ex, Fit Mami

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: TheFitMami and Freddie Gibbs attend Experience The Resort & Casino Special Listening Event at on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Prior to dating Grenaway, Gibbs was in a relationship with Fit Mami. The relationship turned south when Mami got pregnant and Gibbs reportedly wanted her to get an abortion. She brought her issues with Gibbs public on social media in turn. “I get [to the abortion clinic] and the doctor lets me know I’m closer to 12 weeks, and I saw our little baby moving around and I knew then that I couldn’t go through with it,” she wrote. “After we broke up, I turned his phone off, because I was paying his phone bill. He never checked on me after, ‘said procedure’ never called to confirm if I went through with it. I just simply never heard from him again. I’ve reached out to him, his manager, his assistant, and no one will respond, I feel like I’ve done my part, kept it real, and this is the thanks I get. noted I no longer want a response, no bad blood. I’m going to be just fine. But I had to speak my truth.”

Freddie Gibbs & Jasmine Grenaway Confirm Relationship

Check out Freddie Gibbs and Jasmine Grenaway's posts on social media above.

