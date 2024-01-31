Freddie Gibbs' Baby Mama & Millyz Wear Matching Outfits After Her Diss Track: "Treacherous Lil Twin"

When Freddie Gibbs and Destini Fox were sharing their relationship in the public eye, the duo seemed like a match made in Heaven. Unfortunately, the bliss didn't last as long as they were both expecting when the latter, also known as FIT MAMI, became pregnant. She says that Gibbs spoke frequently with her about wanting to build a family together, but when the time came for him to step up to the plate, he no longer felt ready for the responsibility. Seeing as she wasn't comfortable with terminating the pregnancy, she's now taking care of their little one on her own and even included the baby in her music video earlier this year.

On "New Baby Mama," Fox put her ex on blast for abandoning her and their family. At the same time, she shaded him over his feud with Benny The Butcher, whom she recently posed for photos with, much to fans' surprise. It seems the content creator isn't stopping there. As HipHopDX reports, her latest lyricist lover is Millyz, who she posted up with in coordinated outfits on Monday (January 29). On his account, the seasoned rhymer wrote, "Treacherous lil twin 😈" along with a collection of cute images. The first finds them posing in the mirror, FIT MAMI accentuating her ample chest under a white tank. Millyz was dressed similarly, though his jeans were a slightly lighter wash than hers.

Looks Like Freddie Gibbs and Millyz Won't Be Collaborating

On her account, Fox shared a video montage of the 32-year-old putting his hands on her buzzed head. "You gotta smack it while you..." she wrote on top of the footage, sparking rumours that she and Millyz are getting intimate during their time together.

FIT MAMI Introduces Us to Her Twin

Which rapper do you think Destini Fox will step out with next? Will Freddie Gibbs dignify her "New Baby Mama" diss track with a public response? Share your predictions in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

