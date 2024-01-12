Rihanna Stuns In New Savage x Fenty Valentines Day Promotion

Valentine's Day is next month and some brands are already beginning to roll out their holiday products. One of those is Savage x Fenty and as you would express the brand pulled out all the stops. Not only are they unveiling a stunning line of mostly pink lingerie to celebrate the holiday, but they got Rihanna herself to model it. They shared a series of stunning shots of the singer and businesswoman on Instagram earlier today.

"@badgalriri giving us alllllll the love we need this VDay 💘 #XXSavageX. Love as you are in the See Thru U collection and more, available on site + in-stores now!" the caption of Savage x Fenty's newest Instagram post reads. In the comments hundreds of fans show their love for both the singer and the brand hyping up this year's line. In total they shared 5 posts of RiRi sporting the new line of lingerie, which fans can get a hold of themselves now. Check out one of the posts below.

Rihanna Models Savage x Fenty Lingerie

Rihanna hasn't been up to a ton recently after giving birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. The pair welcomed their son Riot last year following her surprise announcement of her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. That very same performance just won an Emmy keeping up a dynasty of wins for the Superbowl performances dating back multiple years.

Last month, Nicki Minaj confirmed that she had a collaboration with Rihanna in the works. She's reportedly working on a deluxe edition of her album Pink Friday 2. She's only confirmed one track to be included, a remix of "FTCU" with a currently unnamed male rapper. Fans certainly aren't giving up hope for their collaboration even though no new information has come in regards to it since last month. What do you think of Rihanna showing off some stunning looks while modeling the new Savage x Fenty Valentine's day lingerie? Let us know in the comment section below.

