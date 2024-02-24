JPEGMAFIA Blasts Freddie Gibbs, He Responds Unbothered

It seems like collaborating on the same project, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures in this case, can't solve rap beef. Moreover, JPEGMAFIA took to Twitter on Friday and Saturday (February 23 and 24) to unleash a scathing rant against Freddie Gibbs. The two have been at odds for a long time, and they have some specific points to make. First, Peggy clowned the Indiana rapper for always getting beat up, having his baby mama appear in an adult film while pregnant, and having NSFW pictures of his private parts leak onto the Internet. Freddie responded with unbothered videos working out, having breakfast, and waiting for his opponent in the hotel lobby. He also seemed to call the "Burfict!" rapper old for wearing one earring and mocked his low album sales.

Furthermore, they both seemed to be in Milan for Kanye West's Vultures sessions and live shows, and allegedly at the same hotel. It's hard to piece this all together because JPEGMAFIA's tweeted so much against Freddie Gibbs that it's hard to identify which surfaced tweets are real and which ones are fake. But that's what the Baltimore artist claimed, and given that he released two videos from what seems like a train or plane, some fans even theorized that Ye asked him to leave due to all this. That is purely speculative though, and not just completely unconfirmed, but something that JPEG denied.

Not only that, but these exchanges also led JPEGMAFIA to combat his white fanbase and his followers as a whole. He's never shied away from this type of confrontation online. However, paired with Kanye West's antisemitic and far-right tendencies and the SCARING THE H*ES creative's staunch condemnation of these politics, some folks are calling out hypocrisy. "Is any body in your family racist? You gonna punch them to stand on your reddit morals?" he responded to a fan calling out Ye's Nazi ties.

"These are my fans," Peggy said of folks asking him to stop the Twitter arguments. "They may not agree with me all the time but im here for them. And i do everything for them. They are worth my time. I just wish they respected me a little more i work hard for them." Meanwhile, Freddie is living it up and simply enjoying his time in Milan. We'll see if this beef goes any further; check out the "Via" link for a Reddit summary -– and their own Twitter pages for updates. For more news and the latest updates on JPEGMAFIA and Freddie Gibbs, come back to HNHH.

