"Spreadie Gibbs" Trends As Freddie Gibbs' Ex-GF Posts Alleged Nude Photo Of The Rapper, He Responds

Love is in the air for Freddie Gibbs, who was recently revealed to be in a new relationship on Valentine's Day this year (Wednesday, February 14). Yesterday, his new boo Jasmine Grenaway dedicated a sweet and simple post to him, and it was unfortunately nowhere near as seen as a post from his ex around the same time. Moreover, Destini Fox, also known as The Fit Mami, posted an alleged naked leak of the rapper for the holiday on Twitter, which obviously sent fans into a frenzy. Well, she doesn't explicitly say that the person bending over and revealing themselves is him, but folks got the general idea.

Furthermore, you may recall that "Spreadie Gibbs" had gone viral last year after The Fit Mami accused Freddie Gibbs of dipping out of their relationship when family became a possibility and accused him of this behavior. Back then, she didn't want to post any leaked images, but it looks like she's had a change of heart. The Indiana MC responded cheekily, using the opportunity to plug his stand-up comedy set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles on May 3. In the background is the Geto Boys' track "Quickie," on which Scarface raps the following: "She wants to lick my booty, I guess I better let her/ Once I came, I didn’t want the b***h to kiss me/ Thought I wanted a long one, but I only wanted a quickie." "I guess I better let her," he wrote with a crying-laughing emoji on Twitter.

Freddie Gibbs' Response To Fit Mami Leaking "Spreadie" Picture Online

However, we won't post the leak here for the sake of manners, but you can find it on Destini's Twitter (now X) page quite easily. This situation's been developing for a long time, and it's bizarre to see how the two are still quite combative. After all, this could constitute some legal ramifications if Freddie Gibbs wants to take action for the alleged leak and there's a lot more gossip to unpack. But fans are too busy listening to his Kanye West collaborations these days to pay this too much mind.

Still, we can't deny that folks have been cooking with the "Spreadie Gibbs" memes in light of all this. What do you think about this situation? What about his recent appearance on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more news on Freddie Gibbs.

