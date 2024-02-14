Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & The Alchemist Preview Is Sending Fans "To Space"

VULTURES 1 has a ton of features and big-name producers across its 16-song tracklist. Kanye West has always been viewed as a master curator. He knows the perfect artist for every track and how to complement them even further with the beat. However, on his newest LP with Ty Dolla $ign, it has not been as praised nearly as much. Kanye's fans are stanning it, but there is a huge crowd that is not jiving with it. The lyrical content is perhaps one of the biggest gripes people have with the record, as well as some of the mixing. "BACK TO ME" is seen as a highlight for some, mainly due to the Freddie Gibbs feature. The production on the track is fairly lackluster. But, what if Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist were all on the track instead?

Well, according to HipHopDX, that exists in the music universe. There has been a snippet that is continuing to make the rounds on X. It only lasts for about nine seconds. However, in just that short time frame, this Ye and Gibbs collab sounds much more refined.

Read More: LeBron James Reportedly Subject Of Last-Minute Deadline Trade Offer From Warriors

Fans Are Dying For Kanye, Freddie, & The Alchemist To Drop This

It has a 90s East Coast feel to it with the dusty and twinkling piano keys. This would Kanye and The Alchemist's first song together if it does drop. Hopefully, there is chance this all part of one of the next two VULTURES that are due in the next two months. Fans are certainly enjoying it. One person says, "This Ye, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist snippet is sending me to space." Someone else comments, "This would’ve made vultures 20x better lol."

What are your thoughts on this Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist teaser? Do you think this would be a better track than "BACK TO ME?" What is your current on opinion on VULTURES 1 and why? Do you see this song actually dropping? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, and The Alchemist. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Holds Hands With Male Fan, Viral Photo Reactions Pour In

[Via]