LeBron James Reportedly Subject Of Last-Minute Deadline Trade Offer From Warriors

Per ESPN, the Golden State Warriors reportedly made an eleventh-hour push to acquire LeBron James just before last week's NBA trade deadline. Warriors owner Joe Lacob was eager to engage in talks with the Lakers. However, both owner Jeannie Buss and LeBron's camp were not interested in engaging with the Warriors. The lack of interest from LeBron's camp is consistent with pre-trade deadline news that he would be remaining with the Lakers through the rest of the season. However, things reportedly went as far as Draymond Green texting Rich Paul. The veteran Warrior and LeBron's agency stablemate tried to convince their mutual agent to get LeBron on board with the trade.

However, the Warriors were not the only team reportedly interested in LeBron. Earlier in the run-up to the deadline, the Sixers Daryl Morey reached out to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. Morey wanted to enquire about LeBron's availability after seeing his cryptic hourglass tweet. That conversation was quickly ended when Pelinka asked Morey whether Joel Embiid was available. However, LeBron is on a player option for 2024/25. As a result, the Warriors could revisit attempts to acquire the veteran star in the offseason.

LeBron James Coy About Plans For Next Season

Meanwhile, following the trade deadline, LeBron had a very simple answer when asked if he had thought about what he was going to do with his player option year for next season - "No." The veteran star gave the blunt answer following a Lakers shootaround ahead of their marquee clash against the Knicks. LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024/25 with a late-July opt-in deadline. That opt-in deadline comes a few days after the NBA Draft. As a result, many pundits believe LeBron will wait to see if and where his son Bronny is drafted.

However, the speculation and trade shutdown haven't stopped people from making their trade pitches regardless. Stephen A. Smith has caused a stir after using a segment on First Take to pitch a deadline trade between his Knicks and the Lakers to acquire LeBron James. Smith's pitch was more based on the vibes of "LeBron at MSG" rather than how LeBron would actually make the Knicks a better team. Smith's Knicks, who are playing without Julius Randle until after the All-Star break, are fourth in the East with a 33-21 record.

